Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows spherules.
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Key Concepts
Spherules in Fungal Infections
Coccidioides Biology and Pathogenesis
Differentiation of Microbial Cultures by Microscopy
List the causative agent, mode of transmission, and endemic area for the diseases histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis, and Pneumocystis pneumonia.
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.
In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?
a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.
b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.
c. The bacteria produce endospores.
d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.
e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.
Briefly describe the procedures and positive results of the tuberculin test and what is indicated by a positive test.
A patient has been diagnosed as having pneumonia. Is this sufficient information to begin treatment with antimicrobial agents? Briefly discuss why or why not.