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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 6
Chapter 24, Problem 6

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows spherules.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key term in the description — 'spherules'. In microbiology, spherules are a distinctive morphological form seen in certain fungal pathogens, particularly in tissue samples.
Step 2: Recall which organisms from the given list are fungi and which are bacteria. Chlamydia and Mycoplasma are bacteria, Mycobacterium is a genus of acid-fast bacteria, while Coccidioides and Histoplasma are fungi.
Step 3: Identify which fungus is known for producing spherules in tissue. Coccidioides species form large, thick-walled spherules containing endospores during infection, which is a hallmark for diagnosis.
Step 4: Compare this with Histoplasma, which typically forms small yeast cells inside macrophages rather than spherules, so it is less likely to be the correct match.
Step 5: Conclude that the culture description showing spherules in a lung biopsy corresponds to Coccidioides, based on its characteristic morphology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spherules in Fungal Infections

Spherules are thick-walled, spherical structures containing endospores, characteristic of certain fungal pathogens like Coccidioides. Their presence in lung tissue indicates a fungal infection, helping differentiate it from bacterial or viral causes.
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Coccidioides Biology and Pathogenesis

Coccidioides is a dimorphic fungus causing coccidioidomycosis (Valley fever). In tissue, it forms spherules filled with endospores, which rupture to release infectious particles, leading to lung infection and granulomatous inflammation.
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Differentiation of Microbial Cultures by Microscopy

Microscopic examination of cultures or tissue biopsies helps identify pathogens based on morphology. Recognizing unique structures like spherules (Coccidioides), acid-fast bacilli (Mycobacterium), or lack of cell wall (Mycoplasma) is essential for accurate diagnosis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?

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Textbook Question

List the causative agent, mode of transmission, and endemic area for the diseases histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis, and Pneumocystis pneumonia.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.

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Textbook Question

In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?

a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.

b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.

c. The bacteria produce endospores.

d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.

e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.

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Textbook Question

Briefly describe the procedures and positive results of the tuberculin test and what is indicated by a positive test.

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Textbook Question

A patient has been diagnosed as having pneumonia. Is this sufficient information to begin treatment with antimicrobial agents? Briefly discuss why or why not.

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