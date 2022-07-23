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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 5
Chapter 24, Problem 5

Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?

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1
Understand that saprophytes like Aspergillus and Rhizopus are fungi that normally live on dead or decaying organic matter and do not cause disease in healthy individuals.
Identify the conditions that compromise the host's immune system or physical barriers, such as immunosuppression, diabetes mellitus, prolonged antibiotic use, or trauma, which can allow these fungi to invade tissues.
Recognize that Aspergillus can cause infections like aspergillosis primarily in immunocompromised patients, while Rhizopus is known for causing mucormycosis, especially in diabetic or immunosuppressed individuals.
Note that environmental exposure to spores of these fungi is common, but infection occurs only when the host's defenses are weakened or when spores enter sterile body sites through wounds or inhalation.
Summarize that the key conditions for saprophytes like Aspergillus and Rhizopus to cause infections include immunodeficiency, disrupted physical barriers, and favorable environmental exposure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saprophytic Fungi and Their Normal Habitat

Saprophytes like Aspergillus and Rhizopus are fungi that normally live on dead organic matter, decomposing it. They are commonly found in soil, decaying vegetation, and indoor environments, where they do not usually cause disease in healthy individuals.
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Opportunistic Infections and Host Immunity

These fungi can cause infections primarily in immunocompromised individuals, such as those with weakened immune systems due to illness, chemotherapy, or diabetes. When host defenses are impaired, saprophytes can invade tissues and cause opportunistic infections.
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Environmental and Physiological Conditions Favoring Infection

Infections by Aspergillus and Rhizopus occur under conditions like high spore exposure, tissue damage, or poor oxygenation. Factors such as trauma, burns, or uncontrolled diabetes create an environment conducive to fungal growth and invasion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.

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Textbook Question

Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

781
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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows spherules.

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table.

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Textbook Question

A patient has been diagnosed as having pneumonia. Is this sufficient information to begin treatment with antimicrobial agents? Briefly discuss why or why not.

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