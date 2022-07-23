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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 6
Chapter 24, Problem 6

A patient has been diagnosed as having pneumonia. Is this sufficient information to begin treatment with antimicrobial agents? Briefly discuss why or why not.

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1
Understand that pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be caused by various microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.
Recognize that knowing the diagnosis of pneumonia alone is not sufficient to begin treatment because the causative agent must be identified or at least suspected to choose the appropriate antimicrobial therapy.
Consider that empirical treatment may be started based on clinical presentation, patient history, and local epidemiology, but ideally, diagnostic tests such as sputum culture, blood culture, or chest X-rays should guide therapy.
Acknowledge that inappropriate use of antimicrobials can lead to resistance, treatment failure, or unnecessary side effects, so targeted therapy is preferred when possible.
Therefore, the decision to start antimicrobial treatment should be based on a combination of clinical diagnosis, laboratory results, and patient factors rather than the diagnosis of pneumonia alone.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diagnosis of Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by various pathogens including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Accurate diagnosis involves clinical symptoms, imaging, and sometimes microbiological tests to identify the causative agent. Knowing the specific pathogen is crucial for targeted treatment.
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Empiric vs. Targeted Antimicrobial Therapy

Empiric therapy involves starting treatment based on the most likely pathogens before specific identification, while targeted therapy uses precise information from lab tests. Starting antimicrobials without pathogen identification can lead to ineffective treatment or resistance.
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Antimicrobial Stewardship and Resistance

Judicious use of antimicrobials is essential to prevent the development of resistant strains. Treating pneumonia without sufficient information risks inappropriate drug use, which can promote resistance and harm patient outcomes. Proper diagnosis guides effective and responsible therapy.
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Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?

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List the causative agent, mode of transmission, and endemic area for the diseases histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis, and Pneumocystis pneumonia.

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Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

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In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?

a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.

b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.

c. The bacteria produce endospores.

d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.

e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows spherules.

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table.

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