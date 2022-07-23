Textbook Question
Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above
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Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above
All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except
a. Amebic dysentery.
b. Cholera.
c. Giardiasis.
d. Hepatitis B.
e. Salmonellosis.
Complete the following table:
Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
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Complete the following table: