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Ch. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive SystemProblem 1
Chapter 25, Problem 1

All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except
a. Amebic dysentery.
b. Cholera.
c. Giardiasis.
d. Hepatitis B.
e. Salmonellosis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about diseases transmitted by recreational water sources such as swimming pools, lakes, or rivers.
Step 2: Review the transmission modes of each disease listed: amebic dysentery, cholera, giardiasis, hepatitis B, and salmonellosis.
Step 3: Recognize that amebic dysentery, cholera, giardiasis, and salmonellosis are typically transmitted via the fecal-oral route, often through contaminated water, making them common waterborne diseases.
Step 4: Recall that hepatitis B is primarily transmitted through blood and bodily fluids, such as through sexual contact, needle sharing, or from mother to child, and is not commonly spread through recreational water.
Step 5: Conclude that hepatitis B is the exception among the listed diseases because it is not transmitted by recreational water sources.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Waterborne Transmission of Pathogens

Waterborne transmission involves the spread of infectious agents through contaminated water, often affecting the gastrointestinal tract. Pathogens like bacteria, protozoa, and viruses can be ingested via recreational water, causing diseases such as cholera and giardiasis.
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Pathogen Types and Their Transmission Routes

Different pathogens have specific modes of transmission. For example, Hepatitis B is primarily transmitted through blood and bodily fluids, not typically through water, whereas bacteria like Vibrio cholerae and protozoa like Giardia lamblia are commonly waterborne.
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Diseases Associated with Recreational Water

Recreational water can harbor pathogens causing diseases such as amebic dysentery, cholera, giardiasis, and salmonellosis. Understanding which diseases are linked to water exposure helps identify exceptions, like Hepatitis B, which is not transmitted via swimming water.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has

a. shigellosis.

b. cholera.

c. E. coli gastroenteritis.

d. salmonellosis.

e. staphylococcal food poisoning.

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Textbook Question

Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has

a. Cholera.

b. E. coli gastroenteritis.

c. Salmonellosis.

d. Typhoid fever.

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

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