Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive SystemProblem 2
Chapter 25, Problem 2

Complete the following table:
Table listing various bacterial causative agents with columns for suspect foods, treatment, and prevention left blank.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the common suspect foods associated with each bacterial causative agent. For example, Vibrio parahaemolyticus is commonly linked to seafood, especially raw or undercooked shellfish.
Step 2: Determine the typical treatment options for infections caused by each bacterium. This often involves supportive care such as rehydration, and in some cases, specific antibiotics depending on the pathogen and severity.
Step 3: Outline prevention strategies for each bacterium, which generally include proper food handling, cooking, and storage practices to avoid contamination and bacterial growth.
Step 4: For each bacterium, fill in the 'Suspect Foods' column with the foods most commonly implicated in outbreaks or infections, such as undercooked meat, unpasteurized dairy, or contaminated water.
Step 5: Complete the 'Treatment' and 'Prevention' columns by summarizing the standard medical treatments and public health measures, such as antibiotic therapy, hydration, vaccination (if available), and hygiene practices like handwashing and safe food preparation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Foodborne Pathogens and Their Characteristics

Understanding the specific bacteria listed as causative agents is essential. Each pathogen has unique traits, such as preferred environments, modes of transmission, and symptoms caused. For example, Vibrio species are often linked to seafood, while E. coli O157 is associated with undercooked beef. Recognizing these traits helps identify suspect foods and appropriate responses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Treatment of Bacterial Foodborne Infections

Treatment varies depending on the bacterial agent and severity of infection. Some infections require antibiotics, while others are managed with supportive care like hydration. For instance, cholera caused by V. cholerae is treated with rehydration therapy, whereas some E. coli infections may not benefit from antibiotics. Knowing treatment protocols is crucial for effective patient care.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Bacterial Transformation

Prevention Strategies for Foodborne Illnesses

Preventing foodborne diseases involves proper food handling, cooking, and storage practices. Measures include thorough cooking of meats, avoiding cross-contamination, and maintaining hygiene. Specific prevention may target particular pathogens, such as avoiding raw seafood to prevent Vibrio infections. Understanding prevention reduces incidence and protects public health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:59
1) Viruses Prevent Antiviral Effects of AVPs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has

a. shigellosis.

b. cholera.

c. E. coli gastroenteritis.

d. salmonellosis.

e. staphylococcal food poisoning.

1133
views
Textbook Question

Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has

a. Cholera.

b. E. coli gastroenteritis.

c. Salmonellosis.

d. Typhoid fever.

e. None of the above

1402
views
Textbook Question

Gastric ulcers are caused by

a. Stomach acid.

b. H. pylori.

c. Spicy food.

d. Acidic food.

e. Stress.

1442
views
Textbook Question

All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except

a. Amebic dysentery.

b. Cholera.

c. Giardiasis.

d. Hepatitis B.

e. Salmonellosis.

764
views
Textbook Question

Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.

<IMAGE>

1504
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

1582
views