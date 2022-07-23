A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has
a. shigellosis.
b. cholera.
c. E. coli gastroenteritis.
d. salmonellosis.
e. staphylococcal food poisoning.
A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has
a. shigellosis.
b. cholera.
c. E. coli gastroenteritis.
d. salmonellosis.
e. staphylococcal food poisoning.
Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above
Gastric ulcers are caused by
a. Stomach acid.
b. H. pylori.
c. Spicy food.
d. Acidic food.
e. Stress.
All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except
a. Amebic dysentery.
b. Cholera.
c. Giardiasis.
d. Hepatitis B.
e. Salmonellosis.
Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
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Complete the following table: