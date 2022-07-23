Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has
a. shigellosis.
b. cholera.
c. E. coli gastroenteritis.
d. salmonellosis.
e. staphylococcal food poisoning.
Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above
Gastric ulcers are caused by
a. Stomach acid.
b. H. pylori.
c. Spicy food.
d. Acidic food.
e. Stress.
E. coli bacteria are part of the normal microbiota of the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Explain why this one species is both beneficial and harmful.
Complete the following table: