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Ch. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive SystemProblem 3
Chapter 25, Problem 3

Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of E. coli as a bacterium commonly found in the normal intestinal flora of humans and animals, meaning its presence in stool is usually normal and not necessarily indicative of disease.
Review the diseases listed in the options and identify which are caused by pathogens other than E. coli: Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholerae, Salmonellosis by Salmonella species, and Typhoid fever by Salmonella typhi.
Recognize that while some strains of E. coli can cause gastroenteritis, the mere isolation of E. coli from stool does not confirm E. coli gastroenteritis because non-pathogenic strains are also present in healthy individuals.
Conclude that isolation of E. coli from stool is not diagnostic proof of any of the diseases listed, as it can be part of normal flora, leading to the correct answer being 'None of the above'.
Summarize that diagnosis of E. coli gastroenteritis requires identification of specific pathogenic strains or toxins, not just the presence of E. coli in stool.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Flora vs. Pathogenic Bacteria

Escherichia coli is a common member of the normal intestinal flora in humans. Its mere presence in stool samples does not necessarily indicate disease, as many strains are harmless. Distinguishing between normal flora and pathogenic strains is essential for accurate diagnosis.
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Pathogenicity of E. coli Strains

Certain strains of E. coli possess virulence factors that cause gastroenteritis and other diseases. Identifying specific pathogenic strains requires additional testing beyond isolation, such as detecting toxins or specific genes, to confirm if E. coli is the cause of illness.
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Diagnostic Criteria for Infectious Diseases

Isolation of a microorganism from a clinical sample must be interpreted in context. For diseases like cholera, salmonellosis, or typhoid fever, the causative agents are different bacteria. Therefore, isolating E. coli alone does not provide diagnostic proof of these diseases.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has

a. shigellosis.

b. cholera.

c. E. coli gastroenteritis.

d. salmonellosis.

e. staphylococcal food poisoning.

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Textbook Question

Gastric ulcers are caused by

a. Stomach acid.

b. H. pylori.

c. Spicy food.

d. Acidic food.

e. Stress.

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Textbook Question

E. coli bacteria are part of the normal microbiota of the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Explain why this one species is both beneficial and harmful.

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Textbook Question

All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except

a. Amebic dysentery.

b. Cholera.

c. Giardiasis.

d. Hepatitis B.

e. Salmonellosis.

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

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Textbook Question

Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.

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