A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has
a. shigellosis.
b. cholera.
c. E. coli gastroenteritis.
d. salmonellosis.
e. staphylococcal food poisoning.
A patient with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 5 hours after eating most likely has
a. shigellosis.
b. cholera.
c. E. coli gastroenteritis.
d. salmonellosis.
e. staphylococcal food poisoning.
Gastric ulcers are caused by
a. Stomach acid.
b. H. pylori.
c. Spicy food.
d. Acidic food.
e. Stress.
E. coli bacteria are part of the normal microbiota of the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Explain why this one species is both beneficial and harmful.
All of the following can be transmitted by recreational (i.e., swimming) water sources except
a. Amebic dysentery.
b. Cholera.
c. Giardiasis.
d. Hepatitis B.
e. Salmonellosis.
Complete the following table:
Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
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