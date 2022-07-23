Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above
Gastric ulcers are caused by
a. Stomach acid.
b. H. pylori.
c. Spicy food.
d. Acidic food.
e. Stress.
Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
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Define mycotoxin. Give an example of a mycotoxin.
Explain how the following diseases differ and how they are similar: giardiasis, amebic dysentery, cyclosporiasis, and cryptosporidiosis.