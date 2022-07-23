Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. Cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. Salmonellosis.
d. Typhoid fever.
e. None of the above
E. coli bacteria are part of the normal microbiota of the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Explain why this one species is both beneficial and harmful.
Complete the following table:
Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
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Define mycotoxin. Give an example of a mycotoxin.