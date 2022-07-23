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Ch. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive SystemProblem 8
Chapter 25, Problem 8

Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella


A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the symptom described — swelling around the eyes — and consider which of the listed microorganisms is known to cause this symptom.
Step 2: Review the characteristics and typical disease presentations of each microorganism: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, Escherichia, Salmonella, and Trichinella.
Step 3: Recall that Trichinella is a parasitic worm that causes trichinosis, a disease often characterized by muscle inflammation and swelling, including periorbital edema (swelling around the eyes).
Step 4: Compare this symptom with the typical symptoms caused by the other microorganisms, which generally cause gastrointestinal symptoms rather than swelling around the eyes.
Step 5: Conclude that the microorganism associated with swelling around the eyes is Trichinella based on its disease pathology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogenic Microorganisms and Their Disease Symptoms

Different microorganisms cause distinct diseases with characteristic symptoms. Recognizing these symptoms helps identify the causative agent. For example, swelling around the eyes is a hallmark symptom linked to specific infections, aiding differential diagnosis.
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Trichinella and Trichinosis

Trichinella is a parasitic roundworm causing trichinosis, typically contracted by eating undercooked meat. A key symptom is periorbital edema, or swelling around the eyes, due to larval migration and immune response. Understanding this helps link symptoms to the parasite.
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Differentiation Between Bacterial, Protozoan, and Parasitic Infections

The listed organisms include bacteria (Campylobacter, Escherichia, Salmonella), a protozoan (Cryptosporidium), and a parasite (Trichinella). Knowing their classification and typical disease presentations is essential to distinguish which causes specific symptoms like eye swelling.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Look at life cycle diagrams for human tapeworm and trichinellosis. Indicate stages in the life cycles that could be easily broken to prevent these diseases.

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Complete the following table:

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Differentiate among the following factors of bacterial intoxication and bacterial infection: prerequisite conditions, causative agents, onset, duration of symptoms, and treatment.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


Microscopic observation of a stool sample reveals gram-negative helical cells.

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views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


This microbe is frequently transmitted to humans via raw eggs.

1473
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.

815
views