Look at life cycle diagrams for human tapeworm and trichinellosis. Indicate stages in the life cycles that could be easily broken to prevent these diseases.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.
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Key Concepts
Pathogenic Microorganisms and Their Disease Symptoms
Trichinella and Trichinosis
Differentiation Between Bacterial, Protozoan, and Parasitic Infections
Complete the following table:
Differentiate among the following factors of bacterial intoxication and bacterial infection: prerequisite conditions, causative agents, onset, duration of symptoms, and treatment.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
Microscopic observation of a stool sample reveals gram-negative helical cells.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
This microbe is frequently transmitted to humans via raw eggs.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.