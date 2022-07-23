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Ch. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive SystemProblem 9
Chapter 25, Problem 9

Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella


Microscopic observation of a stool sample reveals gram-negative helical cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key characteristics described in the problem. Here, the stool sample shows gram-negative helical cells under microscopic observation.
Step 2: Recall the general morphology and gram-staining properties of the organisms listed: Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, Escherichia, Salmonella, and Trichinella.
Step 3: Note that Campylobacter is known to be a gram-negative, curved or helical-shaped bacterium, which matches the description of gram-negative helical cells.
Step 4: Recognize that Cryptosporidium is a protozoan, Escherichia and Salmonella are gram-negative rods (not helical), and Trichinella is a parasitic worm, so they do not fit the description of gram-negative helical cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the organism observed is most consistent with Campylobacter based on its gram-negative and helical morphology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gram-negative Bacteria

Gram-negative bacteria have a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides, which causes them to stain pink in the Gram stain procedure. This structural feature affects their pathogenicity and antibiotic resistance.
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Helical Bacterial Morphology

Helical bacteria have a spiral or curved rod shape, which can influence their motility and colonization abilities. Examples include Campylobacter and Helicobacter, which are often associated with gastrointestinal infections.
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Identification of Pathogens in Stool Samples

Microscopic examination of stool samples helps identify pathogens based on morphology and staining. Recognizing gram-negative helical cells narrows down possible causative agents, aiding in diagnosis and treatment decisions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.

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Textbook Question

Look at life cycle diagrams for human tapeworm and trichinellosis. Indicate stages in the life cycles that could be easily broken to prevent these diseases.

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


This microbe is frequently transmitted to humans via raw eggs.

1473
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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.

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Textbook Question

Cysts of this flagellated organism survive in water; when ingested, the trophozoite grows in the intestine, causing diarrhea.

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