Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.
Look at life cycle diagrams for human tapeworm and trichinellosis. Indicate stages in the life cycles that could be easily broken to prevent these diseases.
Complete the following table:
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
This microbe is frequently transmitted to humans via raw eggs.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.
Cysts of this flagellated organism survive in water; when ingested, the trophozoite grows in the intestine, causing diarrhea.