Pathogenesis of E. coli in Urinary Tract Infections

E. coli causes cystitis by ascending from the urethra into the bladder, where it adheres to the urothelial cells using fimbriae. If untreated, the bacteria can continue ascending through the ureters to infect the kidneys, causing pyelonephritis. Understanding this ascending infection pathway is crucial for diagnosing and treating urinary tract infections.