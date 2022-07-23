Textbook Question
Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
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Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
Which of the following is usually transmitted by contaminated water?
a. Chlamydia
b. Leptospirosis
c. Syphilis
d. Trichomoniasis
e. None of the above
How are urinary tract infections acquired?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.