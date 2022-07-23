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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 2
Chapter 26, Problem 2

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key characteristic described in the problem, which is the presence of flagellated eukaryotes observed under microscopic examination of a vaginal smear.
Step 2: Recall that flagellated eukaryotes are organisms with flagella (whip-like structures) used for movement, and they belong to the domain Eukarya, meaning they have a true nucleus and organelles.
Step 3: Review the given options and classify them based on their cellular structure and motility: Candida (fungus, non-flagellated), Chlamydia (bacterium, non-flagellated), Gardnerella (bacterium, non-flagellated), Neisseria (bacterium, non-flagellated), and Trichomonas (flagellated protozoan).
Step 4: Understand that among the options, only Trichomonas is a flagellated eukaryote, specifically a protozoan parasite known to infect the urogenital tract and cause trichomoniasis.
Step 5: Conclude that the microscopic observation of flagellated eukaryotes in a vaginal smear corresponds to Trichomonas, based on its morphology and motility.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Flagellated Eukaryotes

Flagellated eukaryotes are organisms with a true nucleus and cellular organelles that move using whip-like structures called flagella. In microbiology, identifying flagella helps distinguish certain protozoa and some fungi from bacteria, which have different motility mechanisms. Recognizing flagellated eukaryotes is crucial for diagnosing infections caused by protozoan parasites.
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Trichomonas Vaginalis

Trichomonas vaginalis is a flagellated protozoan parasite that infects the human urogenital tract, causing trichomoniasis. It is characterized by its motility due to multiple flagella and is commonly identified in vaginal smears. Understanding its morphology and pathogenicity aids in differentiating it from other microorganisms in vaginal infections.

Microscopic Identification in Vaginal Smears

Microscopic examination of vaginal smears is a diagnostic tool to detect pathogens based on morphology and motility. Identifying features like flagella, cell shape, and staining properties helps differentiate organisms such as Candida (yeast), Gardnerella (bacteria), Neisseria (bacteria), Chlamydia (intracellular bacteria), and Trichomonas (protozoa). Accurate identification guides appropriate treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.

1344
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is usually transmitted by contaminated water?

a. Chlamydia

b. Leptospirosis

c. Syphilis

d. Trichomoniasis

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

How are urinary tract infections acquired?

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Textbook Question

Diagram the pathway taken by E. coli to cause cystitis. Do the same for pyelonephritis. Diagram the pathway taken by N. gonorrhoeae to cause PID.

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Textbook Question

Name one organism that causes pyelonephritis. What are the portals of entry for microbes that cause pyelonephritis?

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