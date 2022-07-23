How are urinary tract infections acquired?

Textbook Question
Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
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Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.
Which of the following is usually transmitted by contaminated water?
a. Chlamydia
b. Leptospirosis
c. Syphilis
d. Trichomoniasis
e. None of the above
Diagram the pathway taken by E. coli to cause cystitis. Do the same for pyelonephritis. Diagram the pathway taken by N. gonorrhoeae to cause PID.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.