Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.
How are urinary tract infections acquired?
Diagram the pathway taken by E. coli to cause cystitis. Do the same for pyelonephritis. Diagram the pathway taken by N. gonorrhoeae to cause PID.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.
Name one organism that causes pyelonephritis. What are the portals of entry for microbes that cause pyelonephritis?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.