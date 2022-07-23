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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 3
Chapter 26, Problem 3

Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.

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1
Understand that cystitis is an infection of the urinary bladder, commonly caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract.
Recognize that Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a normal inhabitant of the human intestinal tract and is the most common cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs), including cystitis.
Consider the anatomical differences in females, such as a shorter urethra compared to males, which facilitates easier bacterial access from the perineal area to the bladder.
Note that E. coli has specific virulence factors, such as fimbriae (pili), which allow it to adhere to the epithelial cells lining the urinary tract, helping it colonize and resist flushing by urine.
Combine these points to explain that the proximity of the female urethra to the anus, the shorter urethral length, and the adhesive properties of E. coli contribute to its frequent implication in cystitis in females.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogenicity of Escherichia coli

E. coli is a common bacterium in the human gut but certain strains possess virulence factors like adhesins and toxins that enable them to colonize the urinary tract, causing infections such as cystitis.
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Anatomical and Physiological Factors in Females

The female urethra is shorter and closer to the anus compared to males, facilitating easier bacterial entry from the gastrointestinal tract to the urinary tract, increasing susceptibility to infections like cystitis.
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Growth Factors

Mechanism of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Development

UTIs develop when bacteria ascend the urethra to the bladder, adhere to the mucosal lining, and multiply, triggering inflammation; E. coli’s ability to adhere and evade host defenses makes it a frequent cause of cystitis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.

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Textbook Question

How are urinary tract infections acquired?

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Textbook Question

Diagram the pathway taken by E. coli to cause cystitis. Do the same for pyelonephritis. Diagram the pathway taken by N. gonorrhoeae to cause PID.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.

817
views
Textbook Question

Name one organism that causes pyelonephritis. What are the portals of entry for microbes that cause pyelonephritis?

1118
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.

855
views