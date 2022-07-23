Textbook Question
Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
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Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
How are urinary tract infections acquired?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.
Name one organism that causes pyelonephritis. What are the portals of entry for microbes that cause pyelonephritis?
Complete the following table
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.