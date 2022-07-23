Textbook Question
Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
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Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
The most common cause of cystitis
a. C. trachomatis
b. E. coli
c. Mycobacterium hominis
d. S. saprophyticus
Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?
Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?
Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.