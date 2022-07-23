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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 8
Chapter 26, Problem 8

List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?

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1
Identify the common genital infections known to cause congenital and neonatal infections. These typically include infections such as Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Syphilis (caused by Treponema pallidum), Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Rubella virus, and Group B Streptococcus (GBS).
Understand the modes of transmission for these infections from mother to fetus or newborn. Transmission can occur transplacentally during pregnancy, perinatally during labor and delivery, or postnatally through breastfeeding or close contact.
Explain the clinical significance of each infection in terms of potential outcomes for the fetus or newborn, such as congenital anomalies, neonatal sepsis, or long-term developmental issues.
Discuss preventive strategies to reduce transmission risk, including prenatal screening and treatment (e.g., antibiotic therapy for syphilis, antiretroviral therapy for HIV), vaccination (e.g., rubella vaccine before pregnancy), intrapartum antibiotic prophylaxis for GBS, and safe delivery practices to minimize exposure to infectious agents.
Highlight the importance of educating pregnant women about infection prevention, routine prenatal care, and timely interventions to protect both maternal and neonatal health.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genital Infections Causing Congenital and Neonatal Infections

Certain genital infections, such as herpes simplex virus (HSV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), syphilis (Treponema pallidum), cytomegalovirus (CMV), and group B Streptococcus, can be transmitted from mother to fetus or newborn, causing congenital or neonatal infections. These pathogens can cross the placenta or infect the baby during delivery, leading to serious health complications.
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Modes of Transmission to Fetus and Newborn

Transmission of infections to the fetus or newborn occurs primarily via transplacental transfer during pregnancy, ascending infection through the birth canal during delivery, or postnatal exposure through breastfeeding or close contact. Understanding these routes is essential for identifying when and how infections can be prevented.
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Prevention of Maternal-Fetal Transmission

Preventing transmission involves prenatal screening, timely treatment of maternal infections, use of antiviral or antibiotic therapies, and delivery management such as cesarean section when indicated. Additionally, safe breastfeeding practices and immunizations can reduce neonatal infection risks.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Frothy, fishy discharge

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

The most common cause of cystitis

a. C. trachomatis

b. E. coli

c. Mycobacterium hominis

d. S. saprophyticus

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Textbook Question

Fluid-filled vesicles

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?

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Textbook Question

Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?

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Textbook Question

Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.

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