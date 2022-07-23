Textbook Question
In cases of NGU, diagnosis is made using PCR to detect microbial DNA.
a. C. trachomatis
b. E. coli
c. Mycobacterium hominis
d. S. saprophyticus
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In cases of NGU, diagnosis is made using PCR to detect microbial DNA.
a. C. trachomatis
b. E. coli
c. Mycobacterium hominis
d. S. saprophyticus
Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?
Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.