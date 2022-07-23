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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 9
Chapter 26, Problem 9

The most common cause of cystitis
a. C. trachomatis
b. E. coli
c. Mycobacterium hominis
d. S. saprophyticus

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1
Understand that cystitis is an inflammation of the urinary bladder, commonly caused by bacterial infection.
Recall that the most frequent causative agent of cystitis is a bacterium that normally resides in the gastrointestinal tract but can ascend the urinary tract.
Evaluate the options given: C. trachomatis is primarily associated with sexually transmitted infections, Mycobacterium hominis is not a common urinary pathogen, and S. saprophyticus is a known cause but less common than the primary agent.
Identify that Escherichia coli (E. coli) is the most common cause of cystitis due to its prevalence in the gut flora and its ability to colonize the urinary tract.
Conclude that among the options, E. coli is the most common cause of cystitis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cystitis and Its Clinical Significance

Cystitis is an inflammation of the urinary bladder, commonly caused by bacterial infection. It presents with symptoms like frequent urination, urgency, and dysuria. Understanding cystitis is essential to identify its common causative agents and guide appropriate treatment.
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Escherichia coli as a Uropathogen

Escherichia coli is the most frequent cause of urinary tract infections, including cystitis. It originates from the intestinal flora and can colonize the urethra and bladder. Its virulence factors, such as fimbriae, facilitate adherence to urinary tract epithelium, leading to infection.
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Other Bacterial Causes of Cystitis

Besides E. coli, other bacteria like Staphylococcus saprophyticus can cause cystitis, especially in young sexually active women. Chlamydia trachomatis and Mycoplasma hominis are less common and typically associated with other urogenital infections rather than typical cystitis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In cases of NGU, diagnosis is made using PCR to detect microbial DNA.

a. C. trachomatis

b. E. coli

c. Mycobacterium hominis

d. S. saprophyticus

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Textbook Question

Frothy, fishy discharge

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?

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Textbook Question

Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.

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