Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?
Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?
Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?
Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Candidiasis
b. Bacterial vaginosis
c. Genital herpes
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
e. Trichomoniasis
Difficult to treat with chemotherapy.