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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 7
Chapter 26, Problem 7

Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the clinical presentation described by 'fluid-filled vesicles'. Vesicles are small, fluid-filled blisters on the skin or mucous membranes, often associated with viral infections.
Step 2: Review each option and recall the typical symptoms and causative agents: candidiasis (fungal infection), bacterial vaginosis (bacterial imbalance), genital herpes (viral infection causing vesicles), lymphogranuloma venereum (bacterial infection causing ulcers and lymphadenopathy), and trichomoniasis (protozoan infection causing discharge).
Step 3: Identify which condition is characteristically associated with fluid-filled vesicles. Genital herpes, caused by herpes simplex virus, typically presents with painful fluid-filled vesicles or blisters in the genital area.
Step 4: Exclude other options based on their usual clinical signs: candidiasis causes white plaques, bacterial vaginosis causes discharge without vesicles, lymphogranuloma venereum causes ulcers and swollen lymph nodes, and trichomoniasis causes frothy discharge.
Step 5: Conclude that the condition most consistent with fluid-filled vesicles is genital herpes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fluid-filled Vesicles in Infectious Diseases

Fluid-filled vesicles are small, blister-like lesions on the skin or mucous membranes containing clear fluid. They are characteristic of certain infections, especially viral ones, and help in clinical diagnosis by indicating the nature of the pathogen involved.
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Genital Herpes

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It typically presents with painful, fluid-filled vesicles or blisters on the genital or anal areas, which eventually rupture and form ulcers, making it a key condition associated with vesicular lesions.

Differential Diagnosis of Genital Infections

Differentiating genital infections involves recognizing specific symptoms and signs, such as discharge, ulcers, or vesicles. Conditions like candidiasis, bacterial vaginosis, lymphogranuloma venereum, and trichomoniasis have distinct clinical features that help distinguish them from infections causing vesicles, such as genital herpes.
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Textbook Question

Frothy, fishy discharge

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?

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Textbook Question

Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?

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Textbook Question

Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?

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Textbook Question

Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Candidiasis

b. Bacterial vaginosis

c. Genital herpes

d. Lymphogranuloma venereum

e. Trichomoniasis


Difficult to treat with chemotherapy.

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