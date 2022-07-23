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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 8
Chapter 26, Problem 8

Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key symptom described in the problem, which is a 'frothy, fishy discharge.' This symptom is characteristic and helps narrow down the possible causes.
Step 2: Review the common clinical presentations of each listed condition: candidiasis, bacterial vaginosis, genital herpes, lymphogranuloma venereum, and trichomoniasis.
Step 3: Recall that candidiasis typically causes a thick, white, 'cottage cheese-like' discharge without a fishy odor.
Step 4: Understand that bacterial vaginosis is associated with a thin, grayish discharge and a fishy odor, but it is not usually frothy.
Step 5: Recognize that trichomoniasis often presents with a frothy, yellow-green discharge that has a fishy smell, making it the most likely diagnosis based on the symptom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Clinical Presentation of Vaginal Infections

Understanding the symptoms and signs of vaginal infections is crucial for diagnosis. Frothy, fishy-smelling discharge is a distinctive symptom that helps differentiate between infections like candidiasis, bacterial vaginosis, and trichomoniasis. Recognizing these clinical features guides appropriate treatment.
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Etiology and Microbiology of Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is caused by the protozoan parasite Trichomonas vaginalis. It typically presents with frothy, greenish discharge and a characteristic fishy odor. Knowing the causative agent and its features helps distinguish it from bacterial or viral infections.
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Differential Diagnosis of Vaginal Discharges

Differentiating between candidiasis, bacterial vaginosis, genital herpes, lymphogranuloma venereum, and trichomoniasis requires knowledge of their unique symptoms, causative organisms, and discharge characteristics. This ensures accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.
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Textbook Question

In cases of NGU, diagnosis is made using PCR to detect microbial DNA.

a. C. trachomatis

b. E. coli

c. Mycobacterium hominis

d. S. saprophyticus

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Textbook Question

The most common cause of cystitis

a. C. trachomatis

b. E. coli

c. Mycobacterium hominis

d. S. saprophyticus

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Textbook Question

Fluid-filled vesicles

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?

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Textbook Question

Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?

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Textbook Question

Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.

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