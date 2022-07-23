Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?
Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Complete the following table
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Candidiasis
b. Bacterial vaginosis
c. Genital herpes
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
e. Trichomoniasis
Difficult to treat with chemotherapy.