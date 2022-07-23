Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Frothy, fishy discharge
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Candidiasis
b. Bacterial vaginosis
c. Genital herpes
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
e. Trichomoniasis
Difficult to treat with chemotherapy.