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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 7
Chapter 26, Problem 7

Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?

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Identify a common fungus known to cause genital system infections. A well-known example is Candida species, particularly Candida albicans, which is responsible for candidiasis or yeast infections in the genital area.
Identify a protozoan that can cause genital infections. Trichomonas vaginalis is a protozoan parasite that commonly causes trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection affecting the genital tract.
List the typical symptoms associated with Candida infections in the genital system. These often include itching, burning sensation, redness, swelling, and a thick, white, cottage cheese-like vaginal discharge in females; males may experience irritation or mild discharge.
Describe the symptoms that suggest a Trichomonas vaginalis infection. Symptoms can include frothy, yellow-green vaginal discharge with a strong odor, itching, irritation, discomfort during urination or intercourse, and sometimes redness or swelling of the genital area.
Summarize that the presence of these symptoms, especially in combination with risk factors such as sexual activity or antibiotic use, should prompt consideration of these infections and further diagnostic testing.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Infections of the Genital System

Certain fungi, such as Candida albicans, commonly cause genital infections like candidiasis. These infections often result in symptoms like itching, redness, discharge, and discomfort in the genital area. Understanding fungal pathogens helps in identifying and treating these infections effectively.
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Protozoan Infections of the Genital System

Protozoans like Trichomonas vaginalis are known to cause sexually transmitted infections affecting the genital tract. Symptoms typically include vaginal or urethral discharge, itching, irritation, and sometimes pain during urination or intercourse. Recognizing protozoan infections is crucial for diagnosis and management.
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Clinical Symptoms Indicative of Genital Infections

Symptoms such as abnormal discharge, itching, redness, pain during urination, and discomfort during intercourse are key indicators of genital infections. Differentiating symptoms helps in suspecting whether the cause is fungal, protozoan, or bacterial, guiding appropriate diagnostic tests and treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Frothy, fishy discharge

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

Fluid-filled vesicles

a. candidiasis

b. bacterial vaginosis

c. genital herpes

d. lymphogranuloma venereum

e. trichomoniasis

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Textbook Question

List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:

a. Candida

b. Chlamydia

c. Gardnerella

d. Neisseria

e. Trichomonas

Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.

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Textbook Question

Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Candidiasis

b. Bacterial vaginosis

c. Genital herpes

d. Lymphogranuloma venereum

e. Trichomoniasis


Difficult to treat with chemotherapy.

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