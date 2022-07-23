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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 27, Problem 8

The following processes are used in wastewater treatment. Match the stage of treatment with the processes. Each choice can be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Matching exercise listing wastewater treatment processes and treatment stages labeled Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary.

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1
Step 1: Identify the main stages of wastewater treatment, which typically include preliminary treatment, primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment.
Step 2: Understand the common processes associated with each stage. For example, preliminary treatment often involves screening and grit removal; primary treatment includes sedimentation; secondary treatment involves biological processes like activated sludge or biofilm reactors; tertiary treatment includes advanced filtration, disinfection, or nutrient removal.
Step 3: Review the list of processes provided in the problem (or image) and categorize each process according to the stage it belongs to based on its function and purpose in wastewater treatment.
Step 4: Match each process to the appropriate treatment stage by considering what each process accomplishes in terms of removing solids, organic matter, or pathogens.
Step 5: Verify your matches by ensuring that each process logically fits into the treatment stage it is assigned to, considering the sequence and goals of wastewater treatment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stages of Wastewater Treatment

Wastewater treatment typically involves primary, secondary, and tertiary stages. Primary treatment removes large solids and sedimentation; secondary treatment uses biological processes to degrade organic matter; tertiary treatment further purifies water by removing nutrients and pathogens.
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Physical, Chemical, and Biological Processes

Different processes in wastewater treatment include physical methods (e.g., screening, sedimentation), chemical methods (e.g., chlorination, coagulation), and biological methods (e.g., activated sludge, biofilms). Understanding these helps match processes to treatment stages.
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Purpose and Outcome of Each Treatment Stage

Each treatment stage targets specific contaminants: primary focuses on solids removal, secondary on organic matter breakdown via microbes, and tertiary on nutrient removal and disinfection. Recognizing these goals aids in correctly associating processes with stages.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

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Textbook Question

The following organisms have important roles as symbionts with plants and fungi; describe the symbiotic relationship of each organism with its host: cyanobacteria, mycorrhizae, Rhizobium, Frankia.

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Textbook Question

Outline the treatment process for drinking water.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

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Textbook Question

Bioremediation refers to the use of living organisms to remove pollutants. Describe three examples of bioremediation.

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Textbook Question

All of the following are effects of water pollution except

a. The spread of infectious diseases.

b. Increased eutrophication.

c. Increased BOD.

d. Increased growth of algae.

e. None of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.

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