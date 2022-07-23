Textbook Question
These nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes provide nitrogen fertilizer in rice paddies; they live symbiotically in the cells of the freshwater plant Azolla.
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These nitrogen-fixing prokaryotes provide nitrogen fertilizer in rice paddies; they live symbiotically in the cells of the freshwater plant Azolla.
Bioremediation refers to the use of living organisms to remove pollutants. Describe three examples of bioremediation.
All of the following are effects of water pollution except
a. The spread of infectious diseases.
b. Increased eutrophication.
c. Increased BOD.
d. Increased growth of algae.
e. None of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.