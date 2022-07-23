Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube
b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it
c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor
d. Find an alternative to this step
e. None of the above
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Role of Acetobacter in Vitamin C Production
Bioreactor vs. Immobilized Cell Systems
Industrial Bioprocess Optimization
How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?
What is industrial microbiology? Why is it important?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.
Foods packed in plastic for microwaving are
a. Dehydrated.
b. Freeze-dried.
c. Packaged aseptically.
d. Commercially sterilized.
e. Autoclaved.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.