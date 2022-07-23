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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 28, Problem 2

Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube
b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it
c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor
d. Find an alternative to this step
e. None of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of Acetobacter in vitamin C manufacture. Acetobacter is a genus of bacteria known for its ability to oxidize substrates, often used in biotransformation processes.
Step 2: Recognize that Acetobacter typically performs oxidation reactions efficiently when immobilized, meaning attached to a surface, which allows continuous processing and easier separation from the product.
Step 3: Compare the options given: adding substrate and Acetobacter in a test tube or bioreactor involves free-floating bacteria, which can be less efficient and harder to separate after the reaction.
Step 4: Consider that affixing Acetobacter to a surface and running substrate over it (immobilization) allows for continuous flow, better control, and reuse of the bacteria, making the process easier and more efficient.
Step 5: Conclude that the easiest way to accomplish the step involving Acetobacter is to immobilize the bacteria on a surface and run the substrate over it, corresponding to option (b).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Acetobacter in Vitamin C Production

Acetobacter is a genus of bacteria used in the biotransformation step of vitamin C synthesis, specifically converting sorbitol to sorbose. Understanding its metabolic role helps determine how to best utilize the bacteria in the manufacturing process.
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Bioreactor vs. Immobilized Cell Systems

Bioreactors allow free-floating microbial cultures, while immobilized cell systems fix bacteria onto surfaces, enabling continuous substrate flow and easier separation. Immobilization often improves efficiency and stability in industrial bioprocesses.
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Industrial Bioprocess Optimization

Optimizing microbial steps in production involves choosing methods that maximize yield, reduce contamination, and simplify downstream processing. Selecting the appropriate setup (e.g., immobilized cells) can enhance productivity and cost-effectiveness.
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