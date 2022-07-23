What is industrial microbiology? Why is it important?

Textbook Question
How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?
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How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?
Foods packed in plastic for microwaving are
a. Dehydrated.
b. Freeze-dried.
c. Packaged aseptically.
d. Commercially sterilized.
e. Autoclaved.
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube
b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it
c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor
d. Find an alternative to this step
e. None of the above