Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 28, Problem 1

What is industrial microbiology? Why is it important?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define industrial microbiology as the branch of microbiology that deals with the use of microorganisms in industrial processes to produce products such as antibiotics, enzymes, alcohol, vitamins, and other chemicals.
Explain that industrial microbiology involves the cultivation and manipulation of microbes like bacteria, fungi, and yeast on a large scale to harness their metabolic activities for human benefit.
Discuss the importance of industrial microbiology in producing essential products that are used in medicine, agriculture, food production, and environmental management.
Highlight how industrial microbiology contributes to sustainable and cost-effective production methods by using renewable resources and reducing reliance on chemical synthesis.
Mention the role of industrial microbiology in innovation, such as developing new biofuels, biodegradable plastics, and bioremediation techniques to address environmental challenges.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Industrial Microbiology

Industrial microbiology is the branch of microbiology that uses microorganisms for the production of valuable products such as antibiotics, enzymes, alcohol, and vitamins on a large scale. It involves the application of microbial processes in industrial settings to manufacture goods efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology

Applications of Industrial Microbiology

This field is important because it enables the production of a wide range of products including pharmaceuticals, biofuels, food additives, and chemicals. Microorganisms are harnessed to improve yields, reduce costs, and create sustainable alternatives to chemical synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology

Economic and Environmental Importance

Industrial microbiology contributes to economic growth by creating jobs and supporting industries. It also promotes environmental sustainability by enabling eco-friendly production methods, such as biodegradation and bioremediation, reducing reliance on harmful chemicals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Importance of Microorganisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?

1180
views
Textbook Question

Foods packed in plastic for microwaving are

a. Dehydrated.

b. Freeze-dried.

c. Packaged aseptically.

d. Commercially sterilized.

e. Autoclaved.

842
views
Textbook Question

Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to

a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube

b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it

c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor

d. Find an alternative to this step

e. None of the above

769
views