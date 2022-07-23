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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 28, Problem 3

Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of commercial sterilization, which aims to eliminate pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms to ensure food safety and shelf stability without necessarily achieving complete sterility.
Recognize that blackberries are acidic fruits, and the acidity (low pH) inhibits the growth of many harmful bacteria, including Clostridium botulinum, which requires higher temperatures to be destroyed.
Recall that the thermal death time of microorganisms depends on both temperature and pH; acidic foods require less severe heat treatment because acid-sensitive pathogens are already inhibited.
Note that heating to 100°C (boiling point of water) is sufficient to inactivate most spoilage organisms and pathogens in acidic foods like blackberries, making higher temperatures unnecessary.
Understand that heating above 100°C (such as 116°C) would require pressurized conditions and could negatively affect the texture, flavor, and nutritional quality of the blackberries, so commercial sterilization balances safety and quality by using 100°C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Commercial Sterilization

Commercial sterilization is a heat treatment process designed to eliminate pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms to ensure food safety and shelf stability. It aims to destroy Clostridium botulinum spores, which are highly heat-resistant, but does not necessarily achieve complete sterility. This process balances microbial safety with preserving food quality.
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Thermal Death Point and Temperature Selection

The thermal death point is the lowest temperature at which all microorganisms in a sample are killed within a specific time. Heating to 100°C is often sufficient for acidic foods like blackberries because their low pH inhibits Clostridium botulinum growth, allowing lower temperatures to ensure safety without overprocessing.
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Effect of pH on Microbial Heat Resistance

Acidic environments (pH below 4.6) reduce the heat resistance of many microorganisms, including spores. Blackberries are naturally acidic, so commercial sterilization at 100°C is effective because the acidity prevents growth of heat-resistant pathogens, eliminating the need for higher temperatures like 116°C used for low-acid foods.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?

1180
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.

686
views
Textbook Question

Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.

876
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Textbook Question

Foods packed in plastic for microwaving are

a. Dehydrated.

b. Freeze-dried.

c. Packaged aseptically.

d. Commercially sterilized.

e. Autoclaved.

842
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Textbook Question

Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to

a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube

b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it

c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor

d. Find an alternative to this step

e. None of the above

769
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.

655
views