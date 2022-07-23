Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 28, Problem 1

Foods packed in plastic for microwaving are
a. Dehydrated.
b. Freeze-dried.
c. Packaged aseptically.
d. Commercially sterilized.
e. Autoclaved.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the method used to prepare foods packed in plastic for microwaving.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: (a) dehydrated foods have water removed, (b) freeze-dried foods are dried by freezing and sublimation, (c) aseptic packaging involves sterilizing the food and packaging separately in a sterile environment, (d) commercially sterilized foods are treated to destroy pathogens and spoilage organisms but not necessarily sterile, and (e) autoclaving is a high-pressure steam sterilization process typically used for lab media or canned foods.
Step 3: Consider that microwavable plastic-packed foods are usually processed to be safe and shelf-stable without refrigeration, often using aseptic packaging to maintain sterility without heat damage.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit the typical microwavable plastic packaging process, such as autoclaving (which is not used for plastic microwavable packaging) and freeze-drying (which is a drying process, not packaging).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct process for foods packed in plastic for microwaving is most consistent with aseptic packaging, where the food and packaging are sterilized separately and combined in a sterile environment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Commercial Sterilization

Commercial sterilization is a heat treatment process that destroys all pathogenic microorganisms and reduces spoilage microbes to safe levels, ensuring food safety and extended shelf life without compromising quality. It is commonly used for packaged foods, including those in plastic containers designed for microwaving.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Commercial Benefits of Microorganisms

Aseptic Packaging

Aseptic packaging involves sterilizing the food and the packaging separately before filling in a sterile environment, preventing contamination. This method is used for shelf-stable foods but differs from commercial sterilization, which typically involves sterilizing the food within its sealed container.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth

Freeze-Drying and Dehydration

Freeze-drying and dehydration are drying methods that remove moisture to preserve food. Freeze-drying freezes the food and removes water by sublimation, while dehydration uses heat to evaporate water. These methods are not typically associated with foods packed in plastic for microwaving.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Dry Heat
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?

891
views
Textbook Question

How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?

1180
views
Textbook Question

What is industrial microbiology? Why is it important?

1985
views
Textbook Question

Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to

a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube

b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it

c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor

d. Find an alternative to this step

e. None of the above

769
views