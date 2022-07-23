Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: (a) dehydrated foods have water removed, (b) freeze-dried foods are dried by freezing and sublimation, (c) aseptic packaging involves sterilizing the food and packaging separately in a sterile environment, (d) commercially sterilized foods are treated to destroy pathogens and spoilage organisms but not necessarily sterile, and (e) autoclaving is a high-pressure steam sterilization process typically used for lab media or canned foods.