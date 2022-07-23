Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Canned Food Spoilage
Thermophilic Anaerobic Spoilage
Gas Production in Food Spoilage
Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?
How does commercial sterilization differ from sterilization procedures used in a hospital or laboratory?
Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube
b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it
c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor
d. Find an alternative to this step
e. None of the above
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.