Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.
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Key Concepts
Geobacillus stearothermophilus Characteristics
Thermophilic Anaerobic Spoilage
Canned Food Spoilage Mechanisms
The term 12D treatment refers to
a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.
Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.
Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube
b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it
c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor
d. Find an alternative to this step
e. None of the above