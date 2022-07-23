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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 28, Problem 4

Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.

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1
Step 1: Identify the organism G. stearothermophilus and understand its characteristics, such as being a thermophilic (heat-loving) bacterium that can survive high temperatures.
Step 2: Recall the types of spoilage associated with thermophilic bacteria in canned foods, focusing on spoilage that occurs under anaerobic (oxygen-free) conditions.
Step 3: Review the provided answer choices and match the characteristics of G. stearothermophilus with the correct type of spoilage or organism from the list.
Step 4: Recognize that G. stearothermophilus is known for causing a specific spoilage type in canned foods, often referred to as thermophilic anaerobic spoilage.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to the spoilage type caused by G. stearothermophilus, which is thermophilic anaerobic spoilage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geobacillus stearothermophilus Characteristics

Geobacillus stearothermophilus is a thermophilic, spore-forming bacterium that thrives at high temperatures. It is commonly found in soil and can survive harsh conditions, including heat treatments used in food processing. Its spores are highly heat-resistant, making it a significant concern in canned food spoilage.
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Thermophilic Anaerobic Spoilage

Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage occurs when heat-loving bacteria grow in oxygen-free environments, such as sealed canned foods. These bacteria metabolize nutrients, producing gases and off-odors that spoil the food. This type of spoilage is often linked to bacteria like G. stearothermophilus, which can survive sterilization.
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Canned Food Spoilage Mechanisms

Spoilage in canned foods results from microbial growth that survives processing, leading to changes in texture, odor, and appearance. Understanding the types of spoilage, such as flat sour or thermophilic anaerobic, helps identify the responsible organisms and appropriate control measures to ensure food safety.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?

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Textbook Question

The term 12D treatment refers to

a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.

b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.

c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.

d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.

686
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Textbook Question

Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.

876
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Textbook Question

Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to

a. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube

b. Affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it

c. Add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor

d. Find an alternative to this step

e. None of the above

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