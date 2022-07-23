Textbook Question
Which of the following reactions is an oxidation carried out by A. ferrooxidans?
a. Fe²⁺ → Fe³⁺
b. Fe³⁺ → Fe²⁺
c. CuS→ CuSO₄
d. Fe⁰ → Cu⁰
e. None of the above
1176
views
Which of the following reactions is an oxidation carried out by A. ferrooxidans?
a. Fe²⁺ → Fe³⁺
b. Fe³⁺ → Fe²⁺
c. CuS→ CuSO₄
d. Fe⁰ → Cu⁰
e. None of the above
Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?
a. Sucrose → ethanol
b. Ethanol → acetic acid
c. Malic acid → lactic acid
d. Glucose → pyruvic acid
Label the trophophase and idiophase in this graph. Indicate when primary and secondary metabolites are formed.