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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 28, Problem 5

Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?

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Understand the role of water in beer production: Water acts as the main solvent and medium in which all other ingredients are mixed and processed. It influences the taste, clarity, and chemical reactions during brewing.
Identify the purpose of malt: Malt provides the fermentable sugars needed for yeast to produce alcohol and carbon dioxide. It also contributes to the beer's color, flavor, and body.
Explain what malt is: Malt is germinated cereal grains, usually barley, that have been dried in a process called malting. This process develops enzymes that convert starches into fermentable sugars.
Describe the role of yeast: Yeast is a microorganism that ferments the sugars extracted from malt, producing alcohol and carbon dioxide, which are essential for beer's alcoholic content and carbonation.
Summarize the combined roles: Water serves as the brewing medium, malt supplies fermentable sugars and flavor components, and yeast ferments those sugars to create alcohol and carbonation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Water in Beer Brewing

Water is the main ingredient in beer, acting as the solvent that dissolves malt sugars and other components. It influences the beer's flavor, mouthfeel, and chemical reactions during brewing, making its quality and mineral content crucial.
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Function of Malt in Beer Production

Malt is germinated and dried cereal grains, usually barley, that provide fermentable sugars for yeast. It contributes to the beer's color, flavor, and body by supplying starches that are converted into sugars during mashing.
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Role of Yeast in Fermentation

Yeast is a microorganism that ferments the sugars extracted from malt, producing alcohol and carbon dioxide. This fermentation process is essential for creating beer's alcohol content and carbonation, as well as influencing flavor profiles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The term 12D treatment refers to

a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.

b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.

c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.

d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.

1207
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Textbook Question

The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.

686
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Textbook Question

Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?

865
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Textbook Question

Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.

876
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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.

655
views