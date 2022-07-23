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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 28, Problem 4

Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.

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Begin by explaining that cheese production starts with the selection and preparation of milk, which is usually pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria and ensure safety.
Describe the addition of starter cultures (specific bacteria) to the milk, which ferment lactose into lactic acid, lowering the pH and beginning the curdling process.
Explain the role of rennet, an enzyme added to coagulate the milk proteins (casein), forming a gel-like curd that separates from the liquid whey.
Outline the process of cutting the curd to release whey, followed by cooking and stirring to expel more whey; the extent of these steps influences the texture of the cheese.
Compare hard and soft cheese production by noting that hard cheeses undergo longer pressing to remove more whey and are aged for extended periods, resulting in a firmer texture, while soft cheeses retain more moisture, are pressed lightly or not at all, and are aged for shorter times or consumed fresh.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cheese Production Process

Cheese production involves milk selection, pasteurization, acidification, coagulation using rennet, curd cutting, whey drainage, and aging. Each step transforms milk into curds and whey, with curds forming the basis of cheese. Microbial activity and enzymes play key roles in flavor and texture development.
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Differences Between Hard and Soft Cheeses

Hard cheeses are aged longer, have lower moisture content, and firmer texture due to pressing and extended ripening. Soft cheeses retain more moisture, are aged briefly or not at all, and have a creamy texture. These differences arise from variations in processing steps like curd handling and aging conditions.
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Role of Microorganisms and Enzymes in Cheese Ripening

Microorganisms such as lactic acid bacteria and molds, along with enzymes like rennet, drive fermentation and proteolysis during cheese ripening. They influence flavor, aroma, and texture by breaking down proteins and fats. Different microbial cultures are used depending on the cheese type.
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Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?

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Textbook Question

The term 12D treatment refers to

a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.

b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.

c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.

d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.

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Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.

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Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. Flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.

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