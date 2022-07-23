Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?
Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Cheese Production Process
Differences Between Hard and Soft Cheeses
Role of Microorganisms and Enzymes in Cheese Ripening
The term 12D treatment refers to
a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.
Why is a can of blackberries preserved by commercial sterilization typically heated to 100°C instead of at least 116°C?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods due to inadequate processing, accompanied by gas production.
Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. Flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. Thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.