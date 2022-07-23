You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
Answer the following questions using the diagrams provided, which represent cross sections of bacterial cell walls.
a. Which diagram represents a gram-positive bacterium? How can you tell?
b. Explain how the Gram stain works to distinguish these two types of cell walls.
c. Why does penicillin have no effect on most gram-negative cells?
d. How do essential molecules enter cells through each wall?
e. Which cell wall is toxic to humans?
The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except
a. Animal cells.
b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.
c. Fungal cells.
d. Mycoplasma cells.
e. Plant cells.
Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates
b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch
c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid
d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve
e. Ribosomes—protein storage
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Glycocalyx—adherence
b. Pili—reproduction
c. Cell wall—toxin
d. Cell wall—protection
e. Plasma membrane—transport