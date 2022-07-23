Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

Starch is readily metabolized by many cells, but a starch molecule is too large to cross the plasma membrane. How does a cell obtain the glucose molecules from a starch polymer? How does the cell transport these glucose molecules across the plasma membrane?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that starch is a polysaccharide composed of many glucose units linked together, making it too large to pass through the plasma membrane directly.
Recognize that cells secrete enzymes called amylases which break down starch into smaller sugar units such as maltose and glucose outside the cell.
Identify that the enzymatic hydrolysis of starch involves breaking the glycosidic bonds, converting the polymer into smaller, transportable molecules like glucose.
Learn that once starch is broken down into glucose molecules, these smaller sugars can be transported across the plasma membrane using specific transport proteins such as glucose transporters.
Note that glucose transport across the membrane can occur via facilitated diffusion or active transport, depending on the cell type and environmental conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extracellular Enzymatic Breakdown of Starch

Cells secrete enzymes called amylases that break down large starch polymers into smaller glucose units outside the cell. This extracellular digestion is necessary because starch molecules are too large to pass through the plasma membrane directly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

Glucose Transport Across the Plasma Membrane

Once starch is broken down into glucose, cells transport glucose molecules across the plasma membrane using specific transport proteins, such as facilitated diffusion carriers or active transporters, depending on the cell type and glucose concentration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:47
Introduction to Membrane Transport

Selective Permeability of the Plasma Membrane

The plasma membrane is selectively permeable, allowing only certain molecules to pass through. Large molecules like starch cannot cross, so cells rely on enzymatic breakdown and transport proteins to import smaller, usable nutrients like glucose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:43
Clonal Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has

a. Ribosomes.

b. Mitochondria.

c. An endoplasmic reticulum.

d. A Golgi complex.

e. All of the above

1810
views
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions using the diagrams provided, which represent cross sections of bacterial cell walls.

a. Which diagram represents a gram-positive bacterium? How can you tell?

b. Explain how the Gram stain works to distinguish these two types of cell walls.

c. Why does penicillin have no effect on most gram-negative cells?

d. How do essential molecules enter cells through each wall?

e. Which cell wall is toxic to humans?

1339
views
Textbook Question

The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except

a. Animal cells.

b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.

c. Fungal cells.

d. Mycoplasma cells.

e. Plant cells.

1512
views
Textbook Question

Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.

1470
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates

b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch

c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid

d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve

e. Ribosomes—protein storage

1676
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Glycocalyx—adherence

b. Pili—reproduction

c. Cell wall—toxin

d. Cell wall—protection

e. Plasma membrane—transport

1924
views