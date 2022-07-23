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Ch. 7 - The Control of Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 7 - The Control of Microbial GrowthProblem 5
Chapter 7, Problem 5

Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?
a. Organic acids
b. Alcohols
c. Aldehydes
d. Heavy metals
e. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about controlling microbial growth in foods. This involves identifying substances commonly used as preservatives or antimicrobial agents in food safety.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is typically used in food preservation: (a) Organic acids, such as benzoic acid and sorbic acid, are widely used to inhibit microbial growth in foods by lowering pH and disrupting microbial metabolism.
Step 3: Consider (b) Alcohols, which are effective disinfectants but are generally not used to control microbial growth in foods due to their volatility and potential toxicity.
Step 4: Evaluate (c) Aldehydes, which are strong disinfectants used in medical and industrial settings but are not commonly used in food preservation because of their toxicity and strong odors.
Step 5: Analyze (d) Heavy metals, which have antimicrobial properties but are not used in foods due to their toxicity and potential to accumulate in the body, making them unsafe for consumption.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Acids as Food Preservatives

Organic acids like benzoic, sorbic, and propionic acids are commonly used to inhibit microbial growth in foods. They work by lowering pH and disrupting microbial metabolism, making the environment unfavorable for spoilage and pathogenic microbes.
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Antimicrobial Agents and Their Applications

Different antimicrobial agents such as alcohols, aldehydes, and heavy metals have distinct uses. While alcohols and aldehydes are effective disinfectants, their use in food preservation is limited due to toxicity or sensory effects. Heavy metals are generally avoided in foods due to toxicity concerns.
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Microbial Growth Control in Food Safety

Controlling microbial growth in foods is essential to prevent spoilage and foodborne illnesses. Methods include chemical preservatives, physical treatments, and hygienic practices. Understanding which agents are safe and effective for food use is critical for ensuring food safety.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The antimicrobial effect of gamma radiation is due to:(a) ________.

The antimicrobial effect of ultraviolet radiation is due to: (b) ________.

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Textbook Question

How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?

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Textbook Question

A bacterial culture was in log phase in the following figure. At time x, an antibacterial compound was added to the culture. Draw the lines indicating the addition of a bactericidal compound and a bacteriostatic compound. Explain why the viable count does not immediately drop to zero at x.

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.

G = growth, NG = no growth

Which disinfectant is the most effective?

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Textbook Question

Which of these disinfectants does not act by disrupting the plasma membrane?

a. Phenolics

b. Phenol

c. Quats

d. Halogens

e. Biguanides

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cannot be used to sterilize a heat-labile solution stored in a plastic container?

a. Gamma radiation

b. Ethylene oxide

c. Supercritical fluids

d. Autoclaving

e. Short-wavelength radiation

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