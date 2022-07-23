Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.
The antimicrobial effect of gamma radiation is due to:(a) ________.
The antimicrobial effect of ultraviolet radiation is due to: (b) ________.
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Key Concepts
Mechanism of Gamma Radiation on Microorganisms
Mechanism of Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation on Microorganisms
Differences Between Ionizing and Non-Ionizing Radiation
Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?
a. Organic acids
b. Alcohols
c. Aldehydes
d. Heavy metals
e. All of the above
A bacterial culture was in log phase in the following figure. At time x, an antibacterial compound was added to the culture. Draw the lines indicating the addition of a bactericidal compound and a bacteriostatic compound. Explain why the viable count does not immediately drop to zero at x.
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth
Which disinfectant is the most effective?
Which of these disinfectants does not act by disrupting the plasma membrane?
a. Phenolics
b. Phenol
c. Quats
d. Halogens
e. Biguanides
Which of the following cannot be used to sterilize a heat-labile solution stored in a plastic container?
a. Gamma radiation
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Supercritical fluids
d. Autoclaving
e. Short-wavelength radiation