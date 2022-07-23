Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?
a. Organic acids
b. Alcohols
c. Aldehydes
d. Heavy metals
e. All of the above
Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?
a. Organic acids
b. Alcohols
c. Aldehydes
d. Heavy metals
e. All of the above
The antimicrobial effect of gamma radiation is due to:(a) ________.
The antimicrobial effect of ultraviolet radiation is due to: (b) ________.
How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth
Which disinfectant is the most effective?
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth
Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?
a. A,B,C, and D
b. A,C, and D
c. A only
d. B only
e. None of the above
Which of the following cannot be used to sterilize a heat-labile solution stored in a plastic container?
a. Gamma radiation
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Supercritical fluids
d. Autoclaving
e. Short-wavelength radiation