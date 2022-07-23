Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.
Which of the following cannot be used to sterilize a heat-labile solution stored in a plastic container?
a. Gamma radiation
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Supercritical fluids
d. Autoclaving
e. Short-wavelength radiation
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Key Concepts
Heat-labile Solutions
Sterilization Methods and Their Mechanisms
Material Compatibility in Sterilization
Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?
a. Organic acids
b. Alcohols
c. Aldehydes
d. Heavy metals
e. All of the above
The antimicrobial effect of gamma radiation is due to:(a) ________.
The antimicrobial effect of ultraviolet radiation is due to: (b) ________.
A bacterial culture was in log phase in the following figure. At time x, an antibacterial compound was added to the culture. Draw the lines indicating the addition of a bactericidal compound and a bacteriostatic compound. Explain why the viable count does not immediately drop to zero at x.
Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?
a. Chlorine
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclaving
e. Nonionizing radiation
Which of these disinfectants does not act by disrupting the plasma membrane?
a. Phenolics
b. Phenol
c. Quats
d. Halogens
e. Biguanides