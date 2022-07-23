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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 1
Chapter 9, Problem 1

Compare and contrast the following terms:
a. cDNA and gene
b. DNA probe and gene
c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase
d. rDNA and cDNA
e. genome and proteome

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define each term clearly to establish a foundation for comparison. For example, explain that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a functional product, while cDNA (complementary DNA) is synthesized from mRNA and represents only the expressed genes without introns.
Step 2: For each pair, identify the key differences and similarities. For instance, compare a DNA probe (a labeled single-stranded DNA fragment used to detect complementary sequences) with a gene (a functional DNA segment), highlighting their roles and purposes.
Step 3: When comparing enzymes like DNA polymerase and DNA ligase, describe their distinct functions in DNA replication and repair: DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides, whereas DNA ligase joins DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds.
Step 4: Contrast recombinant DNA (rDNA), which is artificially created by combining DNA from different sources, with cDNA, which is naturally synthesized from mRNA and lacks non-coding regions, emphasizing their origins and applications.
Step 5: Differentiate between genome (the complete set of genetic material in an organism) and proteome (the entire set of proteins expressed by the genome), explaining how the genome is static while the proteome can vary with conditions and time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

cDNA and Gene

A gene is a DNA segment that contains the instructions to make a functional product, usually a protein. Complementary DNA (cDNA) is synthesized from mature mRNA using reverse transcriptase and represents only the expressed sequences (exons) without introns. Unlike genomic DNA, cDNA reflects the coding regions actively transcribed in a cell.
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DNA Probe and Gene

A DNA probe is a short, labeled single-stranded DNA fragment used to detect the presence of a complementary DNA sequence (gene) through hybridization. It helps identify specific genes or sequences within a complex DNA sample by binding only to matching sequences, enabling gene localization or diagnosis.
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DNA Polymerase and DNA Ligase

DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to a template strand during replication. DNA ligase, on the other hand, joins DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds, sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone, essential for DNA repair and recombinant DNA technology.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.

a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.

b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?

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Textbook Question

Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?

a. Protoplast fusion

b. Gene gun

c. Microinjection

d. Electroporation

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Textbook Question

Restriction enzymes were first discovered with the observation that

a. DNA is restricted to the nucleus.

b. Bacteriophage DNA is destroyed in a host cell.

c. Foreign DNA is kept out of a cell.

d. Foreign DNA is restricted to the cytoplasm.

e. All of the above.

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Textbook Question

The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?

a. 5'-CCGUUA

b. 5'-CCGAAT

c. 5'-GGCTTA

d. 3'-CCGAAT

e. 3'-GGCAAU

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