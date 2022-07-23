Textbook Question
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. Protoplast fusion
b. Gene gun
c. Microinjection
d. Electroporation
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Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. Protoplast fusion
b. Gene gun
c. Microinjection
d. Electroporation
The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?
a. 5'-CCGUUA
b. 5'-CCGAAT
c. 5'-GGCTTA
d. 3'-CCGAAT
e. 3'-GGCAAU
Compare and contrast the following terms:
a. cDNA and gene
b. DNA probe and gene
c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase
d. rDNA and cDNA
e. genome and proteome