Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?
a. Transformation
b. Ligation
c. Plasmid cleavage
d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene
e. Isolation of gene
Restriction enzymes were first discovered with the observation that
a. DNA is restricted to the nucleus.
b. Bacteriophage DNA is destroyed in a host cell.
c. Foreign DNA is kept out of a cell.
d. Foreign DNA is restricted to the cytoplasm.
e. All of the above.
The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?
a. 5'-CCGUUA
b. 5'-CCGAAT
c. 5'-GGCTTA
d. 3'-CCGAAT
e. 3'-GGCAAU
Compare and contrast the following terms:
a. cDNA and gene
b. DNA probe and gene
c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase
d. rDNA and cDNA
e. genome and proteome