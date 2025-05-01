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- Intro to Thioesters definitions23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides14 Terms
- Intro to Thioesters quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides15 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Thioesters quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides9 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Thioesters quiz #123. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Thioesters definitions23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides14 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms
- Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters definitions23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides15 Terms
- Intro to Phosphate Anhydrides definitions23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides15 Terms
- Intro to Phosphate Anhydrides quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides15 Terms