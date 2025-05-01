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- Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides quiz23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides10 Terms
- Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides definitions23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides15 Terms
- Tautomerization quiz #124. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon10 Terms
- Tautomerization definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon14 Terms
- Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon13 Terms
- Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds quiz24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Enolate definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Enolate quiz24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon13 Terms