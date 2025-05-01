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- Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation quiz24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon13 Terms
- Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation quiz24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Haloform Reaction quiz #124. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon10 Terms
- Haloform Reaction definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations quiz24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Enolate Alkylation and Acylation definitions24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms
- Enolate Alkylation and Acylation quiz24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon15 Terms