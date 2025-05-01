Problem 23(c)
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
Problem 23c
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
Problem 24
Why is it incorrect to say that the dihedral angle shown is 120° or even 109°?
Problem 26a
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(a)
Problem 26b
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(b)
Problem 27
Would you expect a CH3/CH3 eclipsing interaction to be larger or smaller than 1.3 kcal/mol?
Problem 29a
Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
Problem 30
For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Problem 32a
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(a) rule 1
Problem 32c
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(c) rule 2
Problem 32e
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(e) rule 3
Problem 32g
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(g) rule 4
Problem 33
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature.
Problem 34b
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature, being sure to indicate whether they are cis or trans.
(b)
Problem 36
Rank the following compounds in order of their total heat of combustion. These compounds are constitutional isomers, each with a molecular formula of C6H12.
Problem 39a
Draw two chair conformations of the molecules below. Indicate which is most stable.
(a)
Problem 40b
Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(b)
Problem 40c
Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(c)
Problem 40d
Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(d)
Problem 41c
Draw two different chair conformations for each of the following molecules. Make sure that your drawings clearly show the cis–trans stereochemistry.
(c)
Problem 42
For each pair of conformations you drew in Assessment 3.41, indicate which is most stable.
Problem 43
Draw the most stable chair conformation for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane.
Problem 44a
Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.
(a)
Problem 45a
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(a)
Problem 45b
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(b)
Problem 46c
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(c)
Problem 46e
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(e)
Problem 46f
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(f)
Problem 46h
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(h)
Problem 47c
Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.
(c) CH3CHOHCH2CHBrCH3
Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
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