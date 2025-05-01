Evaluate the provided statements: The first statement incorrectly defines AMDR as a range between RDA and UL, which is not accurate. The second statement incorrectly associates AMDR with micronutrients, but AMDR applies to macronutrients. The third statement correctly defines AMDR as a set of recommendations for macronutrient consumption expressed as a percentage of total energy intake. The fourth statement is partially correct but does not fully define AMDR.