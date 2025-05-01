Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is correct about AMDR?
A
AMDR is the nutrient intake range between RDA and UL.
B
AMDR is the intake range of a micronutrient associated with a reduced risk of chronic disease.
C
AMDR is a set of recommendations of macronutrient consumption, expressed as percentage of total energy intake.
D
AMDR is generally higher than RDA for carbohydrates.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term AMDR (Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range): It refers to the range of intake for macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) that is associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases while providing adequate essential nutrients.
Recognize that AMDR is expressed as a percentage of total energy intake. For example, carbohydrates might have an AMDR of 45-65% of total daily calories, proteins 10-35%, and fats 20-35%.
Differentiate between AMDR and other nutritional terms: RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) is the average daily intake level sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of most healthy individuals, while UL (Tolerable Upper Intake Level) is the maximum daily intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects.
Evaluate the provided statements: The first statement incorrectly defines AMDR as a range between RDA and UL, which is not accurate. The second statement incorrectly associates AMDR with micronutrients, but AMDR applies to macronutrients. The third statement correctly defines AMDR as a set of recommendations for macronutrient consumption expressed as a percentage of total energy intake. The fourth statement is partially correct but does not fully define AMDR.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'AMDR is a set of recommendations of macronutrient consumption, expressed as percentage of total energy intake.' This aligns with the definition and purpose of AMDR in dietary guidelines.
