Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes
Multiple Choice
DRIs serve all of the following purposes except:
A
help nutrition professionals plan nutrient intake for healthy individuals.
B
help individuals prepare recipes that provide adequate nutrition for most individuals.
C
help individuals determine the maximum daily amount of a nutrient that they can consume.
D
help policymakers develop dietary guidelines and food guides.
E
help individuals identify the optimum and safe amount of a nutrient.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term DRIs (Dietary Reference Intakes): DRIs are a set of reference values used to plan and assess nutrient intakes of healthy individuals. They include values such as Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), Adequate Intake (AI), Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL), and Estimated Average Requirement (EAR).
Analyze the purposes of DRIs: DRIs are designed to help professionals and individuals with nutrient planning, determining safe intake levels, and guiding policy development. They are not specifically intended for tasks like creating recipes.
Evaluate each option provided in the question: Identify which options align with the purposes of DRIs. For example, DRIs help determine safe nutrient levels and guide policymakers, but they do not directly assist in recipe preparation.
Eliminate the incorrect option: Based on the analysis, remove the option that does not align with the primary purposes of DRIs. This will help identify the exception.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is the option that does not match the intended purposes of DRIs, which is related to recipe preparation, as DRIs are not designed for this specific task.
