Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Health Effects of Stress
Multiple Choice
How does continuous stress influence the immune system?
A
Weakens immune system, makes body more vulnerable to infections and diseases.
B
Acute stress elevates cortisol levels, shuts down immune responses.
C
Chronic stress activates body’s stress response system, releasing cortisol; promotes white blood cell production.
D
Decreases cholesterol levels, thereby protecting against cardiovascular diseases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of stress in the body: Stress triggers the body's stress response system, which involves the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones prepare the body to handle immediate threats (fight or flight response).
Differentiate between acute and chronic stress: Acute stress is short-term and can temporarily elevate cortisol levels, which may suppress immune responses. Chronic stress, on the other hand, is long-term and continuously activates the stress response system, leading to prolonged cortisol release.
Analyze the effects of cortisol on the immune system: High levels of cortisol over time can suppress the production of certain immune cells, such as lymphocytes, and reduce the effectiveness of the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to infections and diseases.
Consider the impact of chronic stress on overall health: Chronic stress not only weakens the immune system but can also contribute to inflammation, disrupt sleep, and increase the risk of developing chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases.
Clarify the incorrect statement: The claim that stress decreases cholesterol levels and protects against cardiovascular diseases is incorrect. Chronic stress is more likely to increase cholesterol levels and contribute to cardiovascular risks due to prolonged activation of the stress response system.
