Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Stress Response
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Riley’s car broke down on a highway. She realized that she was about 50 miles from her home. She opened the contacts app on her phone and started looking for friends that could come and help her. She decided to call Jamie because his home was nearest to the point where she was. Jamie came with a tow truck and helped her in taking the car to an auto shop. According to the transactional model of stress and coping, which stage was Riley at when she called Jamie?
A
Primary appraisal
B
Reappraisal
C
Coping
D
Secondary appraisal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the transactional model of stress and coping, which includes stages such as primary appraisal, secondary appraisal, coping, and reappraisal. This model explains how individuals evaluate and respond to stressors.
In the primary appraisal stage, the individual assesses whether the situation is a threat, challenge, or harm. Riley likely already determined that her car breaking down was a stressful situation requiring action.
In the secondary appraisal stage, the individual evaluates the resources available to address the stressor. Riley likely considered her options, such as calling a friend for help or finding another solution.
The coping stage involves taking action to manage or mitigate the stressor. Riley calling Jamie for help and arranging for the tow truck is an example of active coping.
Reappraisal occurs after the coping efforts, where the individual evaluates the effectiveness of their actions. This stage would happen after the car is taken to the auto shop and the immediate stressor is resolved.
Watch next
Master Stress Response Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice