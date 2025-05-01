Riley’s car broke down on a highway. She realized that she was about 50 miles from her home. She opened the contacts app on her phone and started looking for friends that could come and help her. She decided to call Jamie because his home was nearest to the point where she was. Jamie came with a tow truck and helped her in taking the car to an auto shop. According to the transactional model of stress and coping, which stage was Riley at when she called Jamie?